Seriously burned woman found in street

Bologna, August 29 - A seriously burned woman was found unconscious in the street on the outskirts of Bologna on Thursday. The woman had severe burns all over her body, a medical team said. She was treated in the street by police ansd an emergency team then taken to Bologna's Maggioe Hospital, from where she was moved to the burns unit at Cesena's Bufalini Hospital. Her condition was said to be very critical. The identity of the woman, and what happened to her, are as yet unknown. She was said to be an adult, but not elderly, fair-skinned, and wearing burned-off clothes without shoes.