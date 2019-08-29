Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019 | 14:30

Matera
2 workers die in dump well

Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

Rome
Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Rome
Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Venice
Venice film fest kicks off with 'The Truth'

Bologna
Seriously burned woman found in street

Rome
Conte sets budget as priority for new govt

Rome
Kids and sick can land from Mare Jonio - interior min

Lampedusa
78 migrants land on Lampedusa

Rome
Mattarella gives Conte mandate to form govt

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

Taranto
Laterza, con la Bmw contro un muretto: muore 21enne

MateraTragedia ad Aliano
Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

LeccePorto Cesareo
Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

PotenzaLa storia
Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

BariRecuperata dalla Polizia
Monopoli, ritrovata la sua bici di 5mila euro rubata tre mesi fa

BrindisiTorre S. Susanna
Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

FoggiaLa rapina
Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

BatL'iniziativa
Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

Rome

'As we have always done' say sources

Rome, August 29 - Interior ministry sources on Thursday said the ministry had granted permission for women, children and sick people to land from the Italian NGO migrant rescue ship Mare Jonio, "as we have always done in the past". "A ban remains confirmed on entering and landing for a ship that doesn't respect laws and provokes a state of necessity on board to land in Italy," it added. The Mare Jonio on Wednesday morning completed the rescue of 98 migrants from a dinghy that had been drifting off Libya. Among those rescued are 26 women, at least 8 of whom are pregnant, 22 children under age 10 and at least 6 other minors. Outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday signed an order banning the Mare Jonio migrant rescue ship from entering Italian waters with its 98 rescued migrants. The order bans the Mare Jonio from entering, transiting or stopping in Italian waters, according to his closed ports policy for NGO rescue ships. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli later countersigned the ban, and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta followed suit. Mediterranea Saving Humans, the Italian NGO running the ship, said the Italian coast guard had asked Italian authorities for a safe port for the vessel. Mediterranea Saving Humans said earlier on its request for instructions regarding the rescue of 98 migrants earlier in the morning by its Mare Ionio ship, that the Italian sea rescue coordination center had responded ''as always'' to speak to the Libyan authorities. The NGO replied on its Facebook page that they could not speak to the forces of a country in a civil war, where there is torture and inhumane treatment, on the future of people rescued and now on an Italian-flagged ship whose safety had thus become their responsibility. The NGO added that they had reiterated their request to the Italian authorities for instructions that are compatible with the international Law of the Sea and human rights laws. Trenta, the defence minister, earlier urged Salvini not to "cancel the right to rescues."

