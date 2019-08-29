78 migrants land on Lampedusa

Lampedusa, August 29 - Some 78 Syrian and Bangladeshi migrants landed on Lampedusa without any alert being sounded on Thursday. These so-called 'ghost landings' have been continuing despite Interior Minister and nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. The migrants said they had left Libya on Monday. They were taken to the island's hotspot, at Contrada Imbriacola.