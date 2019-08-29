Industrial turnover, orders down in June

(ANSA) -Rome, August 29 - Italian industrial turnover and orders fell in June, ISTAT said Thursday. Turnover was down 0.5% from May to June and 0.8% over the year, ISTAT said. This was the product of a 1.2% drop on the internal market and a 0.5% rise on the foreign market, the statistics agency said. The overall index fell 0.1% in the second quarter compared to the first, ISTAT said. The Italian economy is emerging from a triple-dip recession. Italian industrial orders were down 0.9% in June over May and 4.8% on June 2018, ISTAT said. The yearly drop is the worst since July 2016, when it was 9.2%. There was a 0.4% drop in the second quarter compared to the first, the statistics agency said. The monthly drop. it said, reflects the contained growth of domestic orders, up 1.1%, and the sharp drop in foreign orders, 3.8%. Italian car turnover was down 6.3% in June and orders down 15.9%, ISTAT said. Turnover dropped 7.8% on the internal market and 3.3% on the foreign one, it said. Orders fell 18% on the internal market and 12.4% on the foreign one. In the first half of the year, turnover was down 11% (12.5% on the domestic market and 8.1% on the foreign one) and orders down 14% (14.7% national and 12.9% foreign".