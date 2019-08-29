Man arrested for stabbing death of Bologna man

Bologna, August 29 - A man was arrested Wednesday night in the stabbing death of a Bologna man earlier this week. Luciano Listrani, 58, was arrested for the alleged murder of his neighbour Nicola Rinaldi, 28, in the Pilastro district of the Emilian capital. He was the prime suspect from the start. Listrani and Rinaldi are said to have argued over petty issues before Liistrani pulled out a knife and stabbed Rinaldi. Police will hold a press conference on the case starting at 10:30.