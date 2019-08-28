Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Rome, August 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after government crisis consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday that there was a deal with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte to take up the reins at the head of a new M5S-PD executive. He said that the M5S would not "duck its commitments". Di Maio said "we feel guaranteed" by Conte "on the policies we want to implement". He said that left and right were "outdated" categories and the M5S was "post-ideological". On the new government, Di Maio said that programmes would come first, "ahead of names" for the various posts. He said there had been "polemics" on his insistence on remaining deputy premier but stressed that former partner the nationalist League party had offered him the premiership in exchange for a renewed government pact. Di Maio said Us President Donald Trump's support for Conte, voiced Tuesday, showed that "the path is the right one". He said it had been thanks to him that Conte, a professional lawyer and academic with no political experience, had become premier at the head of the 14-month populist M5S-League government.