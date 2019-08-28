Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2019 | 20:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

 
Rome
Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

 
Rome
Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

 
Milan
Soccer: Sanchez moves from Man U to Inter

Soccer: Sanchez moves from Man U to Inter

 
Rome
Dismayed at prospect of Monti #2 says Salvini

Dismayed at prospect of Monti #2 says Salvini

 
Rome
Spread closes 7 down on 176

Spread closes 7 down on 176

 
Rome
Give word back to Italians says Berlusconi

Give word back to Italians says Berlusconi

 
Rome
PD says yes to Conte #2, 'new challenge'

PD says yes to Conte #2, 'new challenge'

 
Rome
Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

 
Rome
Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

 
Venice
I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeTaranto
Salva Ilva, decreto ancora non c'è: Fiom preoccupata. Tamburi, verso riapertura scuole

Salva Ilva, decreto ancora non c'è: Fiom preoccupata. Tamburi, verso riapertura scuole

 
BariLa manifestazione
A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

 
Leccenel salento
Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

 
Materanel Materano
Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

 
FoggiaTentato omicidio
Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

Foggia, litiga col vicino per una fioriera e spara con un fucile: arrestato

 
PotenzaA Gallicchio
Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

 
BatLa tragedia nel Foggiano
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Rome

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Trump support shows we're on the right track says M5S leader

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Rome, August 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after government crisis consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday that there was a deal with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte to take up the reins at the head of a new M5S-PD executive. He said that the M5S would not "duck its commitments". Di Maio said "we feel guaranteed" by Conte "on the policies we want to implement". He said that left and right were "outdated" categories and the M5S was "post-ideological". On the new government, Di Maio said that programmes would come first, "ahead of names" for the various posts. He said there had been "polemics" on his insistence on remaining deputy premier but stressed that former partner the nationalist League party had offered him the premiership in exchange for a renewed government pact. Di Maio said Us President Donald Trump's support for Conte, voiced Tuesday, showed that "the path is the right one". He said it had been thanks to him that Conte, a professional lawyer and academic with no political experience, had become premier at the head of the 14-month populist M5S-League government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati