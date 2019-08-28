Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2019 | 20:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

 
Rome
Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

 
Rome
Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

Deal with PD for Conte PM - Di Maio

 
Milan
Soccer: Sanchez moves from Man U to Inter

Soccer: Sanchez moves from Man U to Inter

 
Rome
Dismayed at prospect of Monti #2 says Salvini

Dismayed at prospect of Monti #2 says Salvini

 
Rome
Spread closes 7 down on 176

Spread closes 7 down on 176

 
Rome
Give word back to Italians says Berlusconi

Give word back to Italians says Berlusconi

 
Rome
PD says yes to Conte #2, 'new challenge'

PD says yes to Conte #2, 'new challenge'

 
Rome
Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

 
Rome
Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

 
Venice
I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeTaranto
Salva Ilva, decreto ancora non c'è: Fiom preoccupata. Tamburi, verso riapertura scuole

Salva Ilva, decreto ancora non c'è: Fiom preoccupata. Tamburi, verso riapertura scuole

 
BariLa manifestazione
A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

 
Leccenel salento
Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

 
Materanel Materano
Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

 
FoggiaTentato omicidio
Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

Foggia, litiga col vicino per una fioriera e spara con un fucile: arrestato

 
PotenzaA Gallicchio
Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

 
BatLa tragedia nel Foggiano
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Rome

Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

(embargoed until 17:00 GMT) Rewrites progenitor knowledge

Portrait of Lucy ancestor obtained

Rome, August 28 - The portrait of an ancestor of the grandmother of humans, Lucy, has been obtained by a US-Italian team of researchers. The portrait has been drawn thanks to the discovery of the skull of a hominid that lived 3.8 million years ago. The discovery rewrites our knowledge of the progenitors of man, the team said. It indicates that that species and that of Lucy, who lived 3.2 million years ago, co-existed for about 100,000 years. Published in Nature magazine, the discovery was outlined in two studies led by Yohannes Haile-Selassie of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Also taking part were Antonino Vazzana and Stefano Benazzi of the University of Bologna.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati