Spread closes 7 down on 176

Rome
28 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 28 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields closed seven points down on 176 basis points Wednesday, its lowest since May 2018, on hopes of a new Italian government being formed. Earlier in the day it had sunk as low as 169.6 points. The yield on the BTP fell to a new low of 1.039%, after dipping below the 1% mark at 0.994%.
