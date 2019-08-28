Give word back to Italians says Berlusconi

Rome, August 28 - Three-time former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said after government crisis consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday that "we manifested to the president of the republic the need to give the word back to the Italians, and concern for the dangerous scenario that is taking shape" with a likely 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government. He said the M5S-PD alliance was a "politically wrong and inadequate solution". The FI leader and media magnate said Italy needed a "liberal and free-market breakthrough". He said FI would be in the opposition to a government that was the fruit of "palace games". Berlusconi added that without FI the centre right would not win. He said FI, whose support has steadily been eroded as the nationalist League has risen in the last two years, was starting its "march to be the top party again". The former premier also complimented journalists for their professionalism.