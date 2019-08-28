PD says yes to Conte #2, 'new challenge'

Rome, August 28 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said yes Wednesday to a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) under outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte, the so-called 'Conte #2', that would be a "new challenge" and usher in fairer, greener and more redistributive policies. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said after consultations with President Sergio Mattarella that the PD had agreed to the M5S naming lawyer Conte as next premier. Zingaretti said that the PD thought Italy needed a government that would mark "a turning point and discontinuity" with the last populist government. He said that the new government would not take up the baton from the previous 5-Star-League administration, and would start a "fresh challenge". The new government would hopefully usher in a "new season, civil, social and political". He said the economic recipe would be "redistributive and green". "We have the courage to try," he said. Conte is expected to be given a mandate by Mattarella on Wednesday evening.