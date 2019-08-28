Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

Rome, August 28 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said after consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday that the PD had agreed to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) naming the next premier, expected to be outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte. Zingaretti said that the PD thought Italy needed a government that would mark "a turning point and discontinuity" with the last populist government. He said that the new government would not take up the baton from the previous 5-Star-League administration, and would start a "fresh challenge". The new government would hopefully usher in a "new season, civil, social and political". He said the economic recipe would be "redistributive and green". "We have the courage to try," he said. Conte is expected to be given a mandate by Mattarella on Wednesday evening.