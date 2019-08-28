Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2019 | 17:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

 
Rome
Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

 
Venice
I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

 
Vatican City
Don't be scared of those who tell us to shut up - pope

Don't be scared of those who tell us to shut up - pope

 
Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic discharged from hospital

Soccer: Mihajlovic discharged from hospital

 
Cagliari
Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

 
Piacenza
2 friends missing in Piacenza

2 friends missing in Piacenza

 
Perugia
Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

 
Rome
Consumer, business confidence falls in August

Consumer, business confidence falls in August

 
Palermo
Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

 
Stromboli
Stromboli erupts again after July one that killed hiker

Stromboli erupts again after July one that killed hiker

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa manifestazione
A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Palagiano, nel villaggio muffa, ruggine e cibo scaduto: sequestri

Palagiano, nel villaggio muffa, ruggine e cibo scaduto: sequestri

 
Leccenel salento
Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

 
Materanel Materano
Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

 
FoggiaTentato omicidio
Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

Foggia, litiga col vicino per una fioriera e spara con un fucile: arrestato

 
PotenzaA Gallicchio
Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

 
BatLa tragedia nel Foggiano
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Rome

Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Coast Guard asks for safe port says NGO

Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Rome, August 28 - Outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday signed an order banning the Mare Jonio migrant rescue ship from entering Italian waters with its 100 rescued migrants. The order bans the Mare Jonio from entering, transiting or stopping in Italian waters, according to his closed ports policy for NGO rescue ships. Mediterranea Saving Humans, the Italian NGO running the ship, said the Italian coast guard had asked Italian authorities for a safe port for the vessel. Mediterranea Saving Humans said earlier on its request for instructions regarding the rescue of 98 migrants earlier in the morning by its Mare Ionio ship, that the Italian sea rescue coordination center had responded ''as always'' to speak to the Libyan authorities. The NGO replied on its Facebook page that they could not speak to the forces of a country in a civil war, where there is torture and inhumane treatment, on the future of people rescued and now on an Italian-flagged ship whose safety had thus become their responsibility. The NGO added that they had reiterated their request to the Italian authorities for instructions that are compatible with the international Law of the Sea and human rights laws. The Mare Jonio on Wednesday morning completed the rescue of the 98 people from a dinghy that had been drifting off Libya. Among those rescued are 26 women, at least 8 of whom are pregnant, 22 children under age 10 and at least 6 other minors.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati