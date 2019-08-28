Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2019 | 17:13

Rome
Salvini signs entry ban for Mare Jonio

Rome
Agreed that M5S name new PM - Zingaretti

Venice
I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

Vatican City
Don't be scared of those who tell us to shut up - pope

Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic discharged from hospital

Cagliari
Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

Piacenza
2 friends missing in Piacenza

Perugia
Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

Rome
Consumer, business confidence falls in August

Palermo
Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

Stromboli
Stromboli erupts again after July one that killed hiker

Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

BariLa manifestazione
A Capurso i sindaci pugliesi si sfidano ai fornelli

TarantoNel tarantino
Palagiano, nel villaggio muffa, ruggine e cibo scaduto: sequestri

Leccenel salento
Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

Materanel Materano
Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

FoggiaTentato omicidio
Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

PotenzaA Gallicchio
Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

BatLa tragedia nel Foggiano
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Vatican City

Don't be scared of those who tell us to shut up - pope

Sick are privileged,not people to discard Francis tells audience

Vatican City, August 28 - Pope Francis told his general audience Wednesday that people should not be scared of those who tell them to shut up. "We too ask the Holy Spirit for the strength to not be afraid before those who command us to be silent, malign us and even make attempts on our life," he told the weekly gathering in St Peter's Square. Continuing his catechesis on the Acts of the Apostles, Francis recalled the teaching of St Peter: "I obey God before men, it is the great Christian response". Francis also reflected on how Jesus strengthened the early Christian community to serve those in need, especially as seen in the ministry of St. Peter. The Lord, said the Pope, was generous with Jesus' disciples, who worked "many signs and wonders" (Acts 5:12,15-16). He said the early Church is depicted as "a field hospital that takes in the weakest people: the infirm." "The sick hold a privileged role in the Church and in the priestly heart of all the faithful," said Pope Francis. "They are not to be cast aside. On the contrary, they are to be cared for, to be looked after. They are the objects of Christian concern." The Holy Father said Peter emerges as the head of the apostles, as his Pentecost preaching and ministry of healing shows. Peter, like Jesus, is drawn to people suffering illness and infirmity, so he acts in persona Christi, allowing Christ to operate in his actions. "Peter carries out the work of the Master," said Pope Francis. "Looking at him with faith, we see Christ himself." "In the wounds of the sick and in the diseases that impede us from moving forward in life, Jesus' presence, and His wounds, is always there," he added. "Jesus calls each of us to look after them, to support them, and to heal them." Pope Francis said the healing power of the apostles incited envy and hate in the Sadducees, who imprisoned and beat them. Peter's response to their threats, said the Pope, was that "we must obey God rather than men". "This is the great Christian response," he said. "It means listening to God without hesitation". Finally, the Holy Father invited the pilgrims present at the General Audience to ask the Holy Spirit for the interior strength to know that God is always at our side as we carry out His healing work.

