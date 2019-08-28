I reveal myself in The Truth says Deneuve at Venice fest

Venice, August 28 - Catherine Deneuve said she "revealed a lot about myself" in The Truth, the opening film at this year's Venice Film festival showing on Wednesday night. "I put a lot of myself as a woman into the actress who is protagonist of the story," the 75-year-old screen diva told reporters on her arrival for the 76th edition of the world's oldest film festival. In the film by Japan director Kore-eda Hirokazu Deneuve plays Fabienne, a monument of the French cinema who is visited by her screenwriter daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche), an actress manqué with whom she has a problematic relationship, ahead of the publication of her memoirs and and while she is working on a film with a new star. The film depicts the stormy reunion between the daughter and her actress mother, Catherine, against the backdrop of Catherine's latest role in a sci-fi picture as a mother who never grows old.