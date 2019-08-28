Soccer: Mihajlovic discharged from hospital

Bologna, August 28 - Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic was discharged from hospital at the end of his first round of chemotherapy for leukemia on Wednesday. Mihajlovic had been admitted in mid-July. "He is in good general condition," said Bologna's Policlinico di Sant'Orsola Hospital. It said Mihajlovic had completed "without complications the first cycle of therapy and had completed all the necessary tests". Despite being in treatment, Mihajlovic was on the bench for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Verona. Michele Cavo, chief haematologist at the Bologna hospital, said the Serbian coach may return to the bench on other occasions. His ability to be at matches will depend on "what phase of treatment he is at", Cavo said. "Welcome back warrior," tweeted outgoing Interior Minister and nationalist League leader Matteo salvini, a noted AC Milan fan.