2 friends missing in Piacenza

Piacenza, August 28 - A search is continuing in Piacenza for two friends who went missing three days ago, police said Wednesday. Massimo Sebastiani, 45, and Elisa Pomarelli, 28, may have been kidnapped, police said. Piacenza prosecutors have opened a probe into abduction against person or persons unknown. Sebastiani is a lathe operator in a factory. Pomarelli works as a secretary in her father's insurance office. Divers have dragged local lakes in the case.