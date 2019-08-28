Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

Perugia, August 28 - A prison officer was held hostage for two hours with a razor blade at his neck by two foreign inmates in Capanne Prison at Perugia overnight, the OSAPP prison union said Wednesday. The officer was an assistant head of the penitentiary police, the union said. Other guards managed to overpower the two foreigners and free the officer. The aggressors were a Nigerian and a Tunisian, the union said. The Nigerian attacked the officer because he wanted to be moved to another jail where he could work, it said.