Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

Cagliari, August 28 - Almost 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia Wednesday, a record in Europe, a local meteorologist said. "Almost 14,000 bolts, one after another, have hit Sardinia since this morning", said Dario Secci, meteorologist of the Sardegna Clima network. Sardinia, he said, was "the most active area in Europe for these phenomena today". More than 26 millimetres of rain fell on Sardinian capital Cagliari Wednesday, a Cedoc pluviometer said. Storms have swept parts of Italy as a long heat wave has broken. But more heat is on the way, meteorologists say.