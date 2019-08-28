Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2019 | 15:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cagliari
Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

Record 14,000 lightning bolts hit Sardinia

 
Piacenza
2 friends missing in Piacenza

2 friends missing in Piacenza

 
Perugia
Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

Prison officer held for half hr by 2 inmates with blade

 
Rome
Consumer, business confidence falls in August

Consumer, business confidence falls in August

 
Palermo
Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

 
Stromboli
Stromboli erupts again after July one that killed hiker

Stromboli erupts again after July one that killed hiker

 
Rome
Italy tells Mare Ionio ship to speak to Libya

Italy tells Mare Ionio ship to speak to Libya

 
Bologna
Man arrested for stabbing man to death in street

Man arrested for stabbing man to death in street

 
Rome
We'll tell Mattarella to end M5S-PD 'disgrace'-Salvini

We'll tell Mattarella to end M5S-PD 'disgrace'-Salvini

 
Rome
Crunch time for M5S-PD govt bid

Crunch time for M5S-PD govt bid

 
Rome
Italians weave past and present at Venice film fest

Italians weave past and present at Venice film fest

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoNel tarantino
Palagiano, nel villaggio muffa, ruggine e cibo scaduto: sequestri

Palagiano, nel villaggio muffa, ruggine e cibo scaduto: sequestri

 
Leccenel salento
Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

Lido abusivo a Torre dell'Orso: sequestri e multa a titolare

 
BariNel barese
La ex vuole lasciarlo, lui la minaccia e perseguita: misure per un bitontino

La ex vuole lasciarlo, lui la minaccia e perseguita: misure per un bitontino

 
Materanel Materano
Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

Coltiva piante di cannabis in un frutteto: arrestato a Tursi

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

Fasano, maltratta per anni la madre anziana: 42enne in libertà vigilata

 
FoggiaTentato omicidio
Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

Foggia, litiga col vicino per una pianta e tenta di ucciderlo con un fucile: arrestato

 
PotenzaA Gallicchio
Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

Carabinieri interrompono rave party nel Potentino

 
BatLa tragedia
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

M. di Savoia, moglie uomo ucciso confessa, fatale coltellata alla gola

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

M. di Savoia, moglie uomo ucciso confessa, fatale coltellata alla gola

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Bologna

Man arrested for stabbing man to death in street

In Bologna

Man arrested for stabbing man to death in street

Bologna, August 28 - A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death a 28-year-old man in a street on the outskirts of Bologna on Wednesday. The victim was named as Nicola Rinaldi, a Bolognese. The suspected murderer was also from Bologna and was a neighbour of Rinaldi's, police said. Police said the stabbing took place after a heated row between the two men. An autopsy has been ordered.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati