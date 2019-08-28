Man arrested for stabbing man to death in street

Bologna, August 28 - A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death a 28-year-old man in a street on the outskirts of Bologna on Wednesday. The victim was named as Nicola Rinaldi, a Bolognese. The suspected murderer was also from Bologna and was a neighbour of Rinaldi's, police said. Police said the stabbing took place after a heated row between the two men. An autopsy has been ordered.