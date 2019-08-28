Italy tells Mare Ionio ship to speak to Libya

Rome, August 28 - Mediterranea Saving Humans said Wednesday that to its request for instructions regarding the rescue of 98 migrants earlier in the morning by its Mare Ionio ship, that the Italian sea rescue coordination center had responded "as always" to speak to the Libyan authorities. The NGO replied on its Facebook page that they could not speak to the forces of a country in a civil war, where there is torture and inhumane treatment, on the future of people rescued and now on an Italian-flagged ship whose safety had thus become their responsibility. The NGO added that they had reiterated their request to the Italian authorities for instructions that are compatible with the international Law of the Sea and human rights laws.