Scuba diver dies off Palermo, another missing

Palermo, August 28 - A scuba diver died off Palermo Wednesday and another one was missing. The two men dived into the sea off Isola delle Femmine, on Palermo's western coast. Fire brigade divers are taking part in the search. The dead man's body has been recovered by a harbour master vessel and taken to the local marina. The two divers were fishing, police said. Both were form Palermo, they said. Coast guard boats are also looking for the missing man.