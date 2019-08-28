Consumer, business confidence falls in August

Rome, August 28 - Consumer and business confidence both fell in August, ISTAT said Wednesday. Consumer confidence dropped from 113.3 in July to 11.9 in August, the statistics agency said. Business confidence fell from 101.2 to 98.9, it said. ISTAT said businesses were suffering from a "picture of elevated uncertainty". Levels of confidence in manufacturing and services are "very low", it said. The Italian economy is emerging from a triple-dip recession.