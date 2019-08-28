Crunch time for M5S-PD govt bid

Rome, August 28 - Wednesday is crunch time for a possible bid by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to form a new government replacing the M5S-League executive that League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on earlier this month. The PD and M5S will go separately for consultations to President Sergio Mattarella who, according to what they tell him, may give an exploratory mandate to outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte to try to form a new M5S-PD majority. One of the main obstacles is that M5S leader Luigi Di Maio is still insisting on remaining deputy premier in a new administration. But the PD sent signals Wednesday that it may be tempering its objections to this. With Conte seen as close to the M5S, the PD may settle for having a deputy premiership for itself, PD sources said. Another obstacle is the M5S's insistence that members vote on their online Rousseau platform to approve any M5S-PD deal. Mattarella has said he will decide purely on the basis of what he is told by the parties, not according to any online vote. On Wednesday far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said after consultations with the head of State that the only way forward was an early election. This is also expected to be the demand made by Salvini, and separately by centre-right Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, the three-time former premier and media magnate. As a consequence of the looming M5S-PD deal, former industry minister Carlo Calendsa left the PD on Wednesday afternoon.