We'll tell Mattarella to end M5S-PD 'disgrace'-Salvini

Rome, August 28 - Nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday said the League would tell President Mattarella to end the "disgrace" of a government-formation bid by his former ally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "This afternoon we'll go to the Quirinal Palace and we'll tell Mattarella to out an end to this indecent, disgraceful spectacle, without dignity or honour," Salvini told reporters. Salvini pulled the plug on the 14-month M5S-League government on August 8 citing inaction by the M5S, especially over a new high-speed train link to France. The outgoing interior minister had hoped for a snap election to capitalise on booming poll numbers because of his anti-migrant policies. Salvini said Wednesday that the M5S and the PD were "desperate to save their seats". "They'll stop at nothing to keep their posts," he said. Salvini said there was no majority in parliament supported by the Italian people, and "we must go the polls. "The M5S was born to do a revolution and now it is making a government with the PD, the maximum defenders of the system," said the anti-migrant Euroskeptic populist leader. He said the government would be "remote controlled" by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanule Macron.