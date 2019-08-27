Man arrested after breaking girlfriend's bones

Son of help arrested for attempted rape of neighbour
27 Agosto 2019
Genoa, August 27 - A 23-year-old Genoa man was arrested Tuesday after breaking some of his girlfriend's bones in repeated beatings earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The man allegedly gave the woman multiple fractures in jealous fits after she came home from a new job in a pizzeria, police said.
