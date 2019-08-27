Body of 20-yr-old woman found in field near Varese

Varese, August 27 - The body of a 20-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon in a field at Busto Arsizio near Varese north of Milan, police said Tuesday. The body was badly decomposed, they said, preventing identification. A purse with documents belonging to a 20-year-old Romanian woman was found nearby. She is said to have lost touch with her family, which therefore did not report her missing, police said.