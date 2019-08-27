Son of help arrested for attempted rape of neighbour
Florence
27 Agosto 2019
Florence, August 27 - The 22-year-old son of a Peruvian home help was arrested in Florence for trying to rape a 35-year-old woman neighbour earlier this week. The man, who has a clean record, got into the neighbour's flat, jumped on the woman and tried to knock her out with a chloroform pad but she broke free, police said.
