Spread drops to 1-mt low of 182 on govt deal

Cairo
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Vatican City
Rome
Trieste
Barletta
Rome
Rome
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

LecceIndaga la Polizia
PotenzaEconomia
BatLa tragedia
TarantoNel tarantino
BariRicevute a Palazzo di Città
BrindisiNel brindisino
FoggiaNel Foggiano
MateraLe statistiche
James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Rome

Yield down to 1.13%, lowest since Sep 2016

Rome, August 27 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields dropped to a one-month low of 182 points on hopes of a government deal between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday. The yield on the BTP sank to 1.13%, its lowest since September 2016.

