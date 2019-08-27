Plane with 122 Italians makes Cairo emergency landing
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Cairo
27 Agosto 2019
Cairo, August 27 - An AMC Aiurlines plane from Sharm el-Sheikh to Naples with 122 Italian tourists aboard made an emergency landing in Cairo due to a technical fault on Tuesday. The passengers will resume their flight on the same plane once repaired or on another one, airport authorities said. AMC is an Egyptian airline.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su