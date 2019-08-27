M5S, PD welcome Conte clarification on Di Maio

Rome, August 27 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday welcomed outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's clarification that M5S leader Luigi Di Maio had never, in government talks with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), sought the interior ministry for himself. It also welcomed overtures from PD bigwigs on Conte possibly resuming the premiership at the head of an M5S-PD alliance. "Yes to a dialogue on the programme and issues. The M5S above all wants to talk about solutions for the country, in a phase that we consider extremely delicate following the opening of a crisis that sees us without any responsibility whatsoever", the M5S said in a statement. PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci also welcomed the premier's office clarification that Di Maio never requested the interior ministry in the potential government with the PD. "It seems like a positive signal to me", said Marcucci. "Steps forward? I should say so," he added, saying "I am more optimistic". Earlier in the day the talks stalled as the M5S scrubbed a planned meeting with the PD and each side blamed the other for allegedly putting posts before programmes. The possible deal risks being sunk "by the personal ambitions of Luigi Di Maio who wants to be interior minister and deputy premier," PD sources said. "On this he won't listen to reason and he's going forward with ultimatums", they said. But M5S sources said Di Maio "has never asked for the interior ministry for the M5S. "The issues come first for us," the sources said. And sources at the office of outgoing premier Conte said neither Di Maio nor the M5S had asked, in Conte's presence, for the interior ministry. PD Senate Whip Andrea Marcucci said "the issue is not one person or another in a ministry. "The issue is what to do and to do it well in rapid time ad give serious answers". PD House Whip Graziano Delrio said: "dialogue brusquely interrupted, we don't understand why, let's hope it resumes. "Let's hope that someone takes it back in hand, because there is no longer any time to lose now," Delrio said. "The country expects serious answers, we're not interested in discussing posts and positions". "What veto are we talking about? There is no veto," Delrio said when asked if there was a veto on Conte taking up the premier's position again. Asked if Conte should negotiate instead of Di Maio, he replied "certainly there are no vetoes against him, let someone take the situation in hand". Delrio added: "It was not us who interrupted the dialogue. (Tuesday's) meeting was cancelled by them, not by us. Dialogue on concrete issues must be resumed". The M5S said it wouldn't meet with the PD again until the PD gives official approval for Conte to head a possible new M5S-PD executive. "We'll see the PD again when their party organs give the OK to a mandate for Conte," the M5S said in a statement. "There will be no fresh meeting until they have officially cleared up their position on Giuseppe Conte," it said. M5S leader Di Maio said "if they don't say yes to Conte it's useless to meet, I'm tired of playing games." The M5S on Tuesday scrubbed a planned 'summit' on the government formation bid with PD. The meeting was to have featured Di Maio and PD leader Nicola Zingaretti, as well as PD deputy leader Andrea Orlando. The PD then put off a meeting of its directorate from 18:00 Tuesday to 10:00 Wednesday. The M5S-PD risks being sunk "by the personal ambitions of Luigi Di Maio who wants to be interior minister and deputy premier," PD sources said. "On this he won't listen to reason and he's going forward with ultimatums", they said. But the M5S sources denied Di Maio was seeking the interior ministry and said "issues come first for us". M5S House Whip Francesco D'Uva said the M5S-PD talks had not, in fact, broken down. "To my knowledge the talks have not broken down. They're going ahead, one thing at a time," he said. D'Uva said it was a "very great step forward, excellent news," that the issue of Conte becoming head of the possible new government was no longer a bone of contention. Zingaretti on Monday night reportedly dropped his personal veto on Conte heading up a new M5S-PD government and Zingaretti, Di Maio and Conte had overnight talks centering on a ministerial line-up. But the PD directorate has yet to confirm Zingaretti's decision. In the overnight talks, Zingaretti also reportedly said no to Di Maio's alleged demand for the interior ministry, a post held forcefully in the last government by anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League government on August 8 citing alleged M5S inaction, especially over a high-speed rail (TAV) link with France. Salvini has accused the M5S and the PD of wanting to overturn the will of the people with their new possible government. On Monday night he said this "overturning" had been in the works "for some time". He is still pressing for an early general election which would see him profit from the popularity he gained as interior minister with a hardline anti-migrant stance - although his stock has fallen slightly since he terminated the government. President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of the government crisis, will see the League, PD and M5S for a second round of consultations Wednesday evening after which he will decide whether there is enough support for a government to last the legislative term until 2023, or whether to call a general election. In the currently stalled M5S-PD talks, the PD has said they are insisting on issues and not posts, a charge the M5S by contrast levelled against the PD. One of the PD's main demands is a break with Salvini's controversial anti-migrant and security policies, while the M5S has set as its no one priority a cut in the number of MPs and Senators from 945 to 600. Salvini, for his part, said Tuesday that Conte was like former technocrat premier Mario Monti in that "(German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (French President Emmanuel) Macron are behind him". Salvini also said he could give advice to Di Maio if, as reported by the PD but denied by the M5S, he is angling for the interior ministry that Salvini last held. Salvini also repeated an offer to the M5S to get back together and pass the reduction in the number of parliamentarians, according to the former government's contract. He also said "a flat tax can be introduced but common intent is needed". Salvini added: "we trust that Mattarella will halt the horse trading between the PD and the M5S".