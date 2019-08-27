Martedì 27 Agosto 2019 | 16:53

Rome
Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

Rome
M5S, PD welcome Conte clarification on Di Maio

Vatican City
Pope urges Paraguay youth to bring Gospel to poorest

Rome
M5S-PD talks stalled amid mutual recriminations

Trieste
Man, 28, arrested for abusing partner

Barletta
Wife stabs husband to death in home

Rome
Many dead, 90 saved in boat wreck - Alarm Phone

Rome
M5S-PD talks stalled amid mutual recriminations

Rome
Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

Naples
Naples jail breaker caught

Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

BatLa tragedia
Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

TarantoNel tarantino
Ginosa, 7 africani sfruttati nei campi, a lavoro per 12 ore al giorno: un arresto e una denuncia

BariRicevute a Palazzo di Città
Bari, salvarono bimbo da annegamento: Decaro ringrazia due donne

BrindisiNel brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, topi di fogna fra i balconi delle abitazioni: è allarme

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Ubriaco guida camion sulla A14, zigzagando tra le auto: denunciato

LecceSalento
Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

MateraLe statistiche
Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Vatican City

Pope urges Paraguay youth to bring Gospel to poorest

Conclusion of 3-yr initiative

Vatican City, August 27 - Pope Francis has sent his greetings to the young people of Paraguay, urging them to embrace Jesus Christ and to be missionary disciples, Vatican News reported Tuesday. The conclusion of a 3-year initiative dedicated to young people formed the occasion for the Pope's message to Paraguayan youth. Organized by the country's Catholic Bishops' Conference, the Triennium ended with a forum held over the weekend in the capital, Asunción, which was attended by some 600 young people. In his message to participants, Pope Francis reflected on the theme "Youth, Faith, and Vocational Discernment". "As the fruit of this time of grace in which you have reflected on the centrality of faith," the Pope encouraged Paraguayan youth "to embrace Jesus Christ, who has called you to be his friends, so that you may remain in him and bear much fruit". The Holy Father also urged young people to listen to the Lord's voice. God, he said, sends them - both as individuals and as a community - to be "witnesses to the Good News of salvation" amongst the poorest of their brothers and sisters. Pope Francis concluded his message inviting the young people of Paraguay to pray for him. And he entrusted them to the intercession of Mary, under the auspices of Our Lady of Caacupé. The Pope's message was read out at the forum's closing Mass on Sunday, and was signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. The forum, which concluded the Triennium on Youth, saw participants come from all over Paraguay. Three days of spiritual reflection showed them how to act as the Church's outstretched arms for their contemporaries, with small group discussions exploring themes like the family, politics, women, sport, addiction, and the environment. The goal of the forum was to "inspire, strengthen, and consolidate the social action" of the young people present. With the Pope's words of encouragement, Paraguayan youth were given a missionary mandate to spread the Gospel to their brothers and sisters most in need.

