Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Rome, August 27 - A 41-year-old sex worker has been arrested in the death of a 33-year-old Italian chef in New York City. The prostitute, Angelina Barini, allegedly told police she gave Andrea Zamperoni a lethal dose of drugs after he paid her for sex. She has been arrested for supplying Zamperoni with deadly doses of the synthetic opioid painkiller fentanyl, frequently abused for recreational purposes. Barini has reportedly been arrested another 24 times for possession of drugs and stolen goods. She allegedly supplied lethal overdoses to two other clients recently, police said. Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a well-known restaurant in New York's Central Station. His mother said Tuesday she did not believe the reports of her son's death. "I don't believe them. They're not true things, so I'm not interested in them," said Oriella Ave Dosi. Dosi added: "In these hours they have said that we parents had gone to New York and instead we're here: they aren't true things". Dosi was speaking from the family home at Casalpusterlengo near Lodi in northern Italy.