Martedì 27 Agosto 2019 | 13:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

 
Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

 
Naples
Naples jail breaker caught

Naples jail breaker caught

 
Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

 
Rome
Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

 
Rome
Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

 
Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte says M5S

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte says M5S

 
Reggio Calabria
Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

 
Siracusa
Corpse found in body bag in Sicily

Corpse found in body bag in Sicily

 
Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Crunch time for govt talks

 
Bologna
Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl racconto
«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Ubriaco guida camion sulla A14, zigzagando tra le auto: denunciato

Ubriaco guida camion sulla A14, zigzagando tra le auto: denunciato

 
BrindisiFurto nel Brindisino
Carovigno, la vicina è in carcere, lui si allaccia al suo contatore Enel: arrestato

Carovigno, la vicina è in carcere, lui si allaccia al suo contatore Enel: arrestato

 
LecceSalento
Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

 
TarantoDopo la designazione
Taranto, ecco gli impianti per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

Taranto, ecco gli impianti per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

 
MateraLe statistiche
Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

 
BatLa storia
Bisceglie, si giurano amore davanti a un libro di Galdino e invitano l'autore alle nozze

Bisceglie, si giurano amore davanti a un libro di Galdino e invitano l'autore alle nozze

 
PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

 

i più letti

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Taranto, bimbo di un anno resta chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Taranto, bimbo di un anno resta chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Rome

Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Angelina Barini, arrested 24 times, gave another 2 men overdoses

Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Rome, August 27 - A 41-year-old sex worker has been arrested in the death of a 33-year-old Italian chef in New York City. The prostitute, Angelina Barini, allegedly told police she gave Andrea Zamperoni a lethal dose of drugs after he paid her for sex. She has been arrested for supplying Zamperoni with deadly doses of the synthetic opioid painkiller fentanyl, frequently abused for recreational purposes. Barini has reportedly been arrested another 24 times for possession of drugs and stolen goods. She allegedly supplied lethal overdoses to two other clients recently, police said. Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a well-known restaurant in New York's Central Station. His mother said Tuesday she did not believe the reports of her son's death. "I don't believe them. They're not true things, so I'm not interested in them," said Oriella Ave Dosi. Dosi added: "In these hours they have said that we parents had gone to New York and instead we're here: they aren't true things". Dosi was speaking from the family home at Casalpusterlengo near Lodi in northern Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati