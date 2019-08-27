No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

Rome, August 27 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) won't meet with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) again on forming a new government until the PD gives official approval for outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte to head a possible new M5S-PD executive, the M5S said Tuesday. "We'll see the PD again when their party organs give the OK to a mandate for Conte," the M5S said in a statement. "There will be no fresh meeting until they have officially cleared up their position on Giuseppe Conte," it said. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said "if they don't say yes to Conte it's useless to meet, I'm tired of playing games." The M5S on Tuesday scrubbed a planned 'summit' on the government formation bid with PD. The meeting was to have featured Di Maio and PD leader Nicola Zingaretti, as well as PD deputy leader Andrea Orlando. The PD then put off a meeting of its directorate from 18:00 Tuesday to 10:00 Wednesday after the latest developments in the government crisis. The M5S-PD risks being sunk "by the personal ambitions of Luigi Di Maio who wants to be interior minister and deputy premier," PD sources said. "On this he won't listen to reason and he's going forward with ultimatums", they said. M5S sources denied Di Maio was seeking the interior ministry and said "issues come first for us". Zingaretti on Monday night reportedly dropped a veto on Conte heading up a new M5S-PD government and Zingaretti, Di Maio and Conte had overnight talks centering on a ministerial line-up. But the PD directorate has yet to vet Zingaretti's decision. In the overnight talks, Zingaretti also reportedly said no to Di Maio's alleged demand for the interior ministry, a post held forcefully in the last government by anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League government on August 8 citing alleged M5S inaction, especially over a high-speed rail (TAV) link with France. Salvini has accused the M5S and the PD of wanting to overturn the will of the people with their new possible government. On Monday night he said this "overturning" had been in the works "for some time". He is still pressing for an early general election which would see him profit from the popularity he gained as interior minister with a hardline anti-migrant stance - although his stock has fallen slightly since he terminated the government. President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of the government crisis, will see the League, PD and M5S for a second round of consultations Wednesday evening after which he will decide whether there is enough support for a government to last the legislative term until 2023, or whether to call a general election. In the currently stalled M5S-PD talks, the PD has said they are insisting on issues and not posts, a charge the M5S by contrast levelled against the PD. One of the PD's main demands is a break with Salvini's controversial anti-migrant and security policies, while the M5S has set as its no one priority a cut in the number of MPs and Senators from 945 to 600.