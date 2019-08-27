Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Rome, August 27 - A 41-year-old sex worker has been arrested in the death of a 33-year-old Italian chef in New York City. The prostitute, Angelina Barini, allegedly told police she gave Andrea Zamperoni liquid ecstasy after he paid her for sex. She has been arrested for supplying Zamperoni with deadly doses of opioids. Barini has reportedly been arrested another 24 times for possession of drugs and stolen goods. She allegedly supplied lethal overdoses to two other clients recently, police said. Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a well-known restaurant in New York's Central Station.