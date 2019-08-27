Naples jail breaker caught

Martedì 27 Agosto 2019 | 12:20

Robert Lisowski, 31, limping after fall from bedsheet

Naples, August 27 - A 31-year-old Polish inmate who became the first prisoner in 100 years to break out of Naples' notorious Poggioreale prison was caught Monday night. Robert Lisowski was walking with a pronounced limp after injuring his foot dropping from a twisted bedsheet in his spectacular jailbreak Sunday. He was said to be "at the end of his tether" as a police dragnet closed in on him, police said. "He was injured and had no support network," police said. Lisowski tried to hide between two cars when he saw a flying squad vehicle coming closer but he was easily caught, police said. Lisowski fled using a rope made out of a sheet and climbed over a high wall surrounding the penitentiary. The man had been in jail on charges of murdering a Ukrainian citizen in 2018 after a fight that broke out in a nightclub frequented by Eastern European nationals and then continued into the street. The Naples police station on Sunday released a mugshot of the man. Railway stairs and bus stations were closely monitored. Poggioreale chaplain Father Franco Esposito said it was "no wonder people break out, what is unnatural is keeping people detained in inhuman and degrading conditions".

