Martedì 27 Agosto 2019 | 12:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
Naples jail breaker caught

Naples jail breaker caught

 
Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

 
Rome
Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

 
Rome
Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

 
Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte says M5S

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte says M5S

 
Reggio Calabria
Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

 
Siracusa
Corpse found in body bag in Sicily

Corpse found in body bag in Sicily

 
Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Crunch time for govt talks

 
Bologna
Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

 
Bolzano
Elderly couple drown after driving car into lake

Elderly couple drown after driving car into lake

 
Bari
Man arrested for raping wife, sons for decades

Man arrested for raping wife, sons for decades

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariCresce la paura
Bari, è di nuovo allarme eroina: si bucano in piazza e abbandonano siringhe infette

Bari, è di nuovo allarme eroina: si bucano in piazza e abbandonano siringhe infette

 
BrindisiDai carabinieri
Brindisi, rapina tabaccheria con pistola giocattolo: fermato

Brindisi, rapina tabaccheria con pistola giocattolo: fermato

 
LecceSalento
Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, pacco bomba davanti a casa di un imprenditore: disinnescato

Cerignola, pacco bomba davanti a casa di un imprenditore: disinnescato

 
TarantoDopo la designazione
Taranto, ecco gli impianti per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

Taranto, ecco gli impianti per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

 
MateraLe statistiche
Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

 
BatLa storia
Bisceglie, si giurano amore davanti a un libro di Galdino e invitano l'autore alle nozze

Bisceglie, si giurano amore davanti a un libro di Galdino e invitano l'autore alle nozze

 
PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

 

i più letti

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Taranto, bimbo di un anno resta chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Taranto, bimbo di un anno resta chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Rome

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

Deal at risk for Di Maio claim on interior min say PD, M5S deny

No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

Rome, August 27 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) won't meet with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) again on forming a new government until the PD gives official approval for outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte to head a possible new M5S-PD executive, the M5S said Tuesday. "We'll see the PD again when their party organs give the OK to a mandate for Conte," the M5S said in a statement. "There will be no fresh meeting until they have officially cleared up their position on Giuseppe Conte," it said. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said "if they don't say yes to Conte it's useless to meet, I'm tired of playing games." The M5S on Tuesday scrubbed a planned 'summit' on the government formation bid with PD. The meeting was to have featured Di Maio and PD leader Nicola Zingaretti, as well as PD deputy leader Andrea Orlando. The PD then put off a meeting of its directorate from 18:00 Tuesday to 10:00 Wednesday after the latest developments in the government crisis. The M5S-PD risks being sunk "by the personal ambitions of Luigi Di Maio who wants to be interior minister and deputy premier," PD sources said. "On this he won't listen to reason and he's going forward with ultimatums", they said. M5S sources denied Di Maio was seeking the interior ministry and said "issues come first for us". Zingaretti on Monday night dropped a veto on Conte heading up a new M5S-PD government and Zingaretti, Di Maio and Conte had overnight talks centering on a ministerial line-up. But the PD directorate has yet to vet Zingaretti's decision. In the overnight talks, Zingaretti also reportedly said no to Di Maio's alleged demand for the interior ministry, a post held forcefully in the last government by anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. Salvini pulled the plug on the M5S-League government on August 8 citing alleged M5S inaction especially over a high-speed rail (TAV) link with France. Salvini has accused the M5S and the PD of wanting to overturn the will of the people with their new possible government. He is still pressing for an early general election which would see him profit from the popularity he gained as interior minister with a hardline anti-migrant stance. President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of the government crisis, will see the League, PD and M5S for a second round of consultations Wednesday evening after which he will decide whether there is enough support for a government to last the legislative term until 2023, or whether to call a general election.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati