Naples
Naples jail breaker caught

Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte say M5S

Rome
Sex worker arrested in death of Italian chef in NYC

Rome
Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

Rome
No M5S meet with PD without official OK for Conte says M5S

Reggio Calabria
Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

Siracusa
Corpse found in body bag in Sicily

Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Bologna
Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

Bolzano
Elderly couple drown after driving car into lake

Bari
Man arrested for raping wife, sons for decades

Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

BariCresce la paura
Bari, è di nuovo allarme eroina: si bucano in piazza e abbandonano siringhe infette

BrindisiDai carabinieri
Brindisi, rapina tabaccheria con pistola giocattolo: fermato

LecceSalento
Gagliano del Capo, primo olio da ulivi resistenti alla Xylella

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, pacco bomba davanti a casa di un imprenditore: disinnescato

TarantoDopo la designazione
Taranto, ecco gli impianti per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

MateraLe statistiche
Basilicata, mercato immobiliare in continua discesa: calo anche a Matera

BatLa storia
Bisceglie, si giurano amore davanti a un libro di Galdino e invitano l'autore alle nozze

PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Lecce, bimbo muore a 18 mesi: lividi sul corpo, oggi l'autopsia

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Imbocca la curva troppo velocemente: la Porsche è distrutta, salvi i 2 passeggeri

Taranto, bimbo di un anno resta chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Rome

Salvini bars Eleonore from entering Italian waters

German NGO run rescue ship carrying 101 migrants

Rome, August 27 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday barred the German-flagged migrant rescue ship Eleonore from entering Italian waters with over 100 migrants it picked up off Libya on Monday. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Salvini has closed Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant rescue ships and there have been several standoffs which have ended with the European Union agreeing to take the migrants. The Eleonore is run by German NGO Lifeline. Salvini signed a decree prohibiting the entry, transit and stopping of the Eleonore in Italian waters. The measure has already been sent to the Italian defence and transport ministers. The ship is carrying 101 migrants it rescued from a sinking dinghy off Libya.

