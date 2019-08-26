Germany hands over 'Ndrangheta member Antonio Strangio

Reggio Calabria, August 26 - Antonio Strangio, a member of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia who was arrested in Germany on May 2, arrived at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Monday from Dusseldorf, accompanied by Italian police. German police had arrested Strangio, 40, on a European arrest warrant issued by a judge in Reggio Calabria, as part of an operation in Italy and northern Europe that involved over 90 people. The operation focused on stopping intercontinental drug trafficking and money laundering in commercial sectors such as the restaurant industry.