Man arrested for attacking university lecturer
26 Agosto 2019
Bologna, August 26 - A 52-year-old Dutch homeless person was arrested Saturday for attacking a university lecturer in the street in Bologna. The tramp, Maic Ickgnnrota, was sent to preventive custody in jail Monday.
