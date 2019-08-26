Man arrested for raping wife, sons for decades

Man arrested for attacking university lecturer
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme
i più letti
Bari
26 Agosto 2019
Bari, August 26 - A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of raping his wife and two sons for decades near Bari, judicial sources said. The rapes began in the 1980s, soon after the couple got marries, they said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su