3 teenagers arrested for attacking street seller

Man arrested for attacking university lecturer
Naples
26 Agosto 2019
Naples, August 26 - Three teenagers, two aged 15 and one 16, were arrested Sunday for attacking a Bangladeshi street seller in Naples on the night of August 11-12. The man was attacked by a gang of youths who kicked and punched him and hit him in the face with a stone, causing serious facial injuries.
