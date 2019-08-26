Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 18:32

Bologna
Man arrested for attacking university lecturer

Bari
Man arrested for raping wife, sons for decades

Verona
7 hurt as train overturns at theme park

Naples
3 teenagers arrested for attacking street seller

Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Milan
Farmer, 68, killed by tractor blast

Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Rome
Crunch time for govt talks

Rome
Amazon smoke for 1,000s of km - Parmitano

Naples
Hunt for escaped convict after Naples prison break

Rome
No veto on Conte says Marcucci

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, spari contro la villetta e 3 auto bruciate: convalidati 3 arresti

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Versa vino in strada in bicchieri di vetro: ristoratore multato a Monte Sant'Angelo

BariIl furto
Corato, ladri all'Osservatorio astronomico: l'appello per riavere gli strumenti

LecceIn due diversi episodi
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

TarantoDopo l'annuncio
Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

BatNel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

MateraIncidente stradale
Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Naples

3 teenagers arrested for attacking street seller

In Naples

3 teenagers arrested for attacking street seller

Naples, August 26 - Three teenagers, two aged 15 and one 16, were arrested Sunday for attacking a Bangladeshi street seller in Naples on the night of August 11-12. The man was attacked by a gang of youths who kicked and punched him and hit him in the face with a stone, causing serious facial injuries.

