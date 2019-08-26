Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 16:42

Rome
Amazon smoke for 1,000s of km - Parmitano

Naples
Hunt for escaped convict after Naples prison break

Rome
No veto on Conte says Marcucci

Rome
Soccer: Perotti out for 2 mts

Ancona
Probe after mother dies during delivery of dead fetus

Rome
Italy last for growth in OECD

Rome
Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

Bologna
Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Rome
'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Versa vino in strada in bicchieri di vetro: ristoratore multato a Monte Sant'Angelo

BariIl furto
Corato, ladri all'Osservatorio astronomico: l'appello per riavere gli strumenti

BrindisiNel brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

LecceIn due diversi episodi
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

TarantoDopo l'annuncio
Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

BatNel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

MateraIncidente stradale
Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Rome, August 26 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on Monday posted photos to his Twitter account captioned "the smoke, visible for thousands of kilometres, of tens and tens of arson fires in the Amazon forest". Parmitano, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, is on the International Space Station.

