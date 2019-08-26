Amazon smoke for 1,000s of km - Parmitano
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme
i più letti
Rome
26 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 26 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on Monday posted photos to his Twitter account captioned "the smoke, visible for thousands of kilometres, of tens and tens of arson fires in the Amazon forest". Parmitano, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, is on the International Space Station.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su