Probe after mother dies during delivery of dead fetus

Ancona, August 26 - A 35-year-old Tunisian woman living in Loreto near Ancona died during the induced delivery of a foetus that had been found to have died in her womb. The woman was the mother of two children and died at the Salesi Children's Hospital in Ancona after the delivery was induced in the gynaecological and obstetrics clinic. Local media say that she died over the night between Saturday and Sunday. The judiciary has opened an internal investigation into the incident. An autopsy has also been ordered.