Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 14:46

Naples
Hunt for escaped convict after Naples prison break

Rome
No veto on Conte says Marcucci

Rome
Soccer: Perotti out for 2 mts

Ancona
Probe after mother dies during delivery of dead fetus

Rome
Italy last for growth in OECD

Rome
Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

Bologna
Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Rome
'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

Rome
M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

BariIl furto
Corato, ladri all'Osservatorio astronomico: l'appello per riavere gli strumenti

BrindisiNel brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

LecceIn due diversi episodi
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

TarantoDopo l'annuncio
Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

BatNel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

FoggiaSanità
Foggia, neonata di 400 grammi salvata da malformazione cardiaca

MateraIncidente stradale
Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Ancona

Probe after mother dies during delivery of dead fetus

35-yr-old Tunisian in Ancona

Probe after mother dies during delivery of dead fetus

Ancona, August 26 - A 35-year-old Tunisian woman living in Loreto near Ancona died during the induced delivery of a foetus that had been found to have died in her womb. The woman was the mother of two children and died at the Salesi Children's Hospital in Ancona after the delivery was induced in the gynaecological and obstetrics clinic. Local media say that she died over the night between Saturday and Sunday. The judiciary has opened an internal investigation into the incident. An autopsy has also been ordered.

