Soccer: Perotti out for 2 mts

Rome, August 26 - AS Roma's Argentine attacking midfielder Diego Perotti will be out for up to two months after injuring his left leg in the Giallorossi's 3-3 draw with Genoa as they opened their Serie A campaign Sunday, the Roman club said Monday. "Diego Perotti will be out for a period ranging from 45 to 60 days," it said. Perotti, 31, joined Roma from Genoa in 2016. He has scored 21 goals in 85 games for the club. Perotti has five Argentina caps dating back to 2009.