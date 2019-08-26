Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Novara, August 26 - Carabinieri have arrested a man held to be responsible for killing a 23-year-old man Sunday night in Borgo Ticino, near Novara. The killing occurred near a pub and the suspect is also in his early twenties. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was stabbed several times, police said. He was still alive when an emergency medical team arrived on the scene. But the medics could do nothing for him. The arrested man has not yet been named. He was said to be a local man. The two men met around two o'clock outside the pub and almost immediately started arguing, according to witnesses.