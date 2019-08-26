Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 12:38

Rome

Italy last for growth in OECD

Zero Q2 growth in both quarterly and yearly terms

Italy last for growth in OECD

Rome, August 26 - Italy was again last for growth in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the second quarter, the OECD said Monday. Italy showed zero growth both with respect to the first quarter and with respect with the second quarter of 2018, the OECD said. Overall, growth across the OECD was 0.5% in the second quarter of this year, down from 0.6% in the first. Italy is slowly recovering from a triple-dip recession. Economy Minister Giovanni Tria was optimistic about Italy's economic prospects over the weekend. He said there was enough money in the kitty to avert a 23-billion-euro VAT hike.

