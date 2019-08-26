Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

Rome, August 26 - Juventus and Napoli both made winning starts to their 2018-19 Serie A campaigns at the weekend. Juve, chasing their ninth straight title, beat Parma thanks to a goal from veteran skipper and Italy stopper Giorgio Chiellini. Napoli prevailed 4-3 in a thriller at Fiorentina thanks to Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne. The other title favourite, Inter Milan, starts its campaign under new coach Antonio Conte against Lecce Monday night. Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic turned up by surprise at a 1-1 draw at Verona despite battling leukemia. Lazio won 3-0 at Sampdoria thanks to a brace by Ciro Immobile. Roma drew at home 3-3 with Genoa. Udine beat Milan 1-0, Brescia won 1-0 at Cagliari, Atalanta won 3-2 at SPAL and Torino beat Sassuolo 2-1.