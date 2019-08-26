Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

Bologna, August 26 - Cinzia Fusi, 34, was killed Saturday in the town of Copparo in the Ferrara province, by her boyfriend and employer Saverio Cervellati, 52. She was savagely beaten to death by being hit with a large piece of wood. However, the language used by the media to discuss her murder "is still permeated by expressions that convey a misleading narrative" of what is actually a case of femicide, the coordinating unit of the Emilia-Romagna anti-violence center has said. The center urged the media to avoid the "usual ritualistic expressions", such as "a crime of passion". "As long as women are represented as objects available for men to look at and enjoy," the coordinating unit said, "as long as possessive relationships are portrayed as romantic and until women have equal rights in terms of law and opportunities, male violence will continue to be widespread and women will continue to be killed by their intimate partners 'out of jealousy'." "There is a great deal of work to be done in our country," it continued, " and this is why violence against women must become a priority also at the political level, and the next government must give the responsibility for equal opportunities to someone who is an expert in women's rights and who ensures that dialogue between institutions and anti-violence centers is constant and beneficial."