Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 12:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy last for growth in OECD

Italy last for growth in OECD

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

 
Bologna
Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

 
Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

 
Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

 
Rome
'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

 
Rome
M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

 
Turin
Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

 
Venice
Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

 
Padua
Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

 
Naples
Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNel Barese
Monopoli, minacce e violenze sessuali a moglie e figli per decenni: arrestato 62enne

Monopoli, minacce e violenze sessuali a moglie e figli per anni: arrestato 62enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

 
LecceIn due diversi episodi
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

 
PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

 
TarantoDopo l'annuncio
Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

 
FoggiaSanità
Foggia, neonata di 400 grammi salvata da malformazione cardiaca

Foggia, neonata di 400 grammi salvata da malformazione cardiaca

 
MateraIncidente stradale
Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono in gravi

 

i più letti

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono in gravi

Novara

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Also in his early twenties, in Borgo Ticino

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Novara, August 26 - Carabinieri have arrested a man held to be responsible for killing a 23-year-old man Sunday night in Borgo Ticino, near Novara. The killing occurred near a nightclub and the suspect is also in his early twenties. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was stabbed several times, police said. He was still alive when an emergency medical team arrived on the scene. But the medics could do nothing for him. The arrested man has not yet been named.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati