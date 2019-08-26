Lunedì 26 Agosto 2019 | 12:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy last for growth in OECD

Italy last for growth in OECD

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

Soccer: Juve and Napoli make winning start

 
Bologna
Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

Woman brutally beaten to death, 'not a crime of passion'

 
Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

 
Novara
Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

Man arrested for killing 23-year-old near nightclub

 
Rome
'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

'Turning point govt' needed repeats Zingaretti

 
Rome
M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

 
Turin
Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

Animal-experiment professor gets letter with bullet inside

 
Venice
Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

Man arrested for raping 2-yr-old daughter, put video online

 
Padua
Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

Man arrested for setting fire to girlfriend in Padua

 
Naples
Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

Soccer: Napoli sign Mexico winger Lozano from PSV

 

Il Biancorosso

LA PARTITA
Combattivo, non bello ma cinicoil Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

Combattivo, non bello ma cinico: il Bari in Sicilia va subito a segno

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNel Barese
Monopoli, minacce e violenze sessuali a moglie e figli per decenni: arrestato 62enne

Monopoli, minacce e violenze sessuali a moglie e figli per anni: arrestato 62enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

Ceglie M.ca, perseguita ex moglie e minaccia i suoi familiari: arrestato

 
LecceIn due diversi episodi
Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

Lecce, carabinieri intervengono per due valigie sospette in centro: falso allarme

 
PotenzaLa storia bandita
Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

Parco della Grancia: per i 20 anni l'estate «comincia a settembre», con tante incertezze

 
TarantoDopo l'annuncio
Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

Giochi del Mediterraneo a Taranto: servono 250mln per organizzare la manifestazione

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

Trinitapoli, agguato a boss clan Visaggio-Valerio: ferito a colpi di arma da fuoco

 
FoggiaSanità
Foggia, neonata di 400 grammi salvata da malformazione cardiaca

Foggia, neonata di 400 grammi salvata da malformazione cardiaca

 
MateraIncidente stradale
Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono in gravi

 

i più letti

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Turista milanese stregata dalla Puglia: “voglio vivere in un trullo”, il post è virale

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Gravina, stuntman si getta dall'acquedotto: il video dal set di 007

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono gravi

Tricarico, auto finisce contro il guard rail: 4 feriti, 3 sono in gravi

Rome

M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

Mattarella has given parties till Wednesday night to agree

M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

Rome, August 26 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) insistence on caretaker premier Giuseppe Conte heading a new executive is blocking a government deal with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has said there must be a new premier and that Conte is compromised as leader of the 14-month M5S-League government on which nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug earlier this month. But M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who has called Conte "a rare pearl", is adamant that the lawyer must head a 'Conte #2' administration. President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of the government crisis, has given the M5S and the PD till Wednesday evening to agree on a "solid and lasting" executive. If they don't, he is likely to call early elections for October 27, Italian media say. There is also a slim chance of the M5S getting back together with the League amid continual overtures from Salvini - although he called time on the fractious government to cash in on surging opinion polls. But Conte, for one, has said that a new government with Salvini is out of the question. In is resignation address on August 20 Conte made a blistering attack on Salvini's policies including the hardline anti-migrant stance that has helped boost his poll ratings - earning the premier plaudits from the left. One of the conditions the PD has set for a government with the M5S is reversing Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. One of the key conditions the M5S has set is to cut the number of Italy's Mps and Senators from 945 to 600.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati