M5S insistence on Conte blocking govt deal with PD

Rome, August 26 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) insistence on caretaker premier Giuseppe Conte heading a new executive is blocking a government deal with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has said there must be a new premier and that Conte is compromised as leader of the 14-month M5S-League government on which nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug earlier this month. But M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who has called Conte "a rare pearl", is adamant that the lawyer must head a 'Conte #2' administration. President Sergio Mattarella, the arbiter of the government crisis, has given the M5S and the PD till Wednesday evening to agree on a "solid and lasting" executive. If they don't, he is likely to call early elections for October 27, Italian media say. There is also a slim chance of the M5S getting back together with the League amid continual overtures from Salvini - although he called time on the fractious government to cash in on surging opinion polls. But Conte, for one, has said that a new government with Salvini is out of the question. In is resignation address on August 20 Conte made a blistering attack on Salvini's policies including the hardline anti-migrant stance that has helped boost his poll ratings - earning the premier plaudits from the left. One of the conditions the PD has set for a government with the M5S is reversing Salvini's policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships. One of the key conditions the M5S has set is to cut the number of Italy's Mps and Senators from 945 to 600.